NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77.

