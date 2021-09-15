Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,242 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.