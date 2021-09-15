iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

