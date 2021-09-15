Berenberg Bank Increases MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 910

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 829.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 842.89. MJ Gleeson has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £489.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00.

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

