Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $239,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of JD opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

