Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 214.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 997,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

