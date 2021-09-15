Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

