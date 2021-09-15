SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

