Rock Creek Group LP Sells 144 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

