Toronto Dominion Bank Has $51.50 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $51,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 752.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 281,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $57,929,000 after buying an additional 248,549 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.