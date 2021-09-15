Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

ZION opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

