Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTSKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

