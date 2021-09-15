Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $62,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

