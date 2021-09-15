Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

WMT opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,035,211 shares of company stock worth $2,963,644,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.