Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

