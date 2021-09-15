Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.
Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.
About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
