DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

KSM opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

