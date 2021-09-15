Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

LON:KWS opened at GBX 3,048 ($39.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.90. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,902.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,696.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.