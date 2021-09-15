Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years.

DX stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

