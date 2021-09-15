Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 70.2% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,081,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. Mark Stevens raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

