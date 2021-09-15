Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Rises By 900.0%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FRMO opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. FRMO has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

