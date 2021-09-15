Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys Shares of 8,000 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after buying an additional 2,416,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 209.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

