MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

