Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

