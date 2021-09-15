Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 828,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $75,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CGI by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

