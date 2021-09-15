6,036 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

DFAT stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.