Smith Moore & CO. Purchases Shares of 10,669 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.