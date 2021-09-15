Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 367 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

