General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Cut by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $196.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

