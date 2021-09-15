Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rises By 983.3%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 669.8 days.

EVKIF stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

