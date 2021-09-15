Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURMF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EURMF stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55. Europcar Mobility Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

