Ultragate Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Ultragate has a market cap of $40,282.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00021201 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,113,133 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ULGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.