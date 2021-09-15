DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) to Issue $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

DRDGOLD has raised its dividend by 1,278.5% over the last three years.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Shares of DRD opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DRDGOLD stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRD. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.