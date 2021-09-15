Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of ASPU opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.