Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 303 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,333 shares of company stock worth $9,377,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $272.51 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

