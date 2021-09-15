Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

