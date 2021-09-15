Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 716 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

