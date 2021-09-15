Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $2,153,000.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $291.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $295.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

