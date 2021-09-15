First Bank & Trust Purchases 109 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

