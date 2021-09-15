Ethic Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $267.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

