Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,609 shares of company stock valued at $85,440,562. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

