Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $296.80 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $176.49 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

