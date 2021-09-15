Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 164,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

