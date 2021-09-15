45,453 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,453 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

