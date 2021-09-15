Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $230.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

