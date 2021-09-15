Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.17 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

