Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

PWR stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

