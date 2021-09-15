Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 930 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth $482,000.

THD stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60.

