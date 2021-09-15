Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Alleghany by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $619.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $667.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.55. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.