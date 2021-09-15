Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

