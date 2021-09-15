Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

CJT stock opened at C$197.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$192.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.98. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$159.80 and a 52 week high of C$250.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJT. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.67.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

